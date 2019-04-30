Robert Johnson won the mayor's race. Tabitha Gott won the District 1 council seat. Maggie Mann won the District 2 council race, and Mike Rasmussen won the at-large council seat today, April 30.

In the race for mayor of Smyrna today, April 30, Councilman Robert Johnson defeated incumbent Mayor John Embert 454-276.

Embert served one term as mayor after serving on council for four years.

Johnson has served on council for six years.

Three new council members were also elected today during voting at Citizens' Hose Company (Smyrna firehouse) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

AT-LARGE COUNCIL RACE

In the at-large council election for an open seat, Michael Rasmussen won a three-year term. Here are the vote totals:

Michael Rasmussen 211,

P. Francis Hartnett 176,

Gerald Brown 166,

Jason Millman 37,

Justin Capps 30.

DISTRICT 1 COUNCIL RACE

In the District 1 council election, Tabitha Gott won a three-year term. Here are the vote totals:

Tabitha Gott 51,

Suzanne Harris 32,

Ayonne Miles 20.

Incumbent District 1 Councilman Pete Retzlaff didn't run for re-election.

DISTRICT 2 COUNCIL RACE

In the District 2 council election, Maggie Mann won a one-year term over Scott Holmes, 280-148.

District 2 Councilman Alvin Pope stepped down with a year left on his term.

ONE COUNCIL SEAT NOW OPEN

Johnson was an at-large councilman with one year left on his term.

With his election as mayor, now there is an open at-large seat on council. Town council can either appoint a council person or authorize a special election.