28-year-old Jesse Drummond arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Seaford man after a traffic stop led to the alleged discovery of drugs and a weapon.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on April 30, when members of the Governor’s Task Force and the Sussex Drug Unit were in the area of the Duck In Car Wash, at 9817 Spotless Street in Seaford, and identified 28-year-old Jesse Drummond at the business.

Drummond was observed operating a blue Toyota Avalon and was known to have a revoked driver’s license and an active capias. A traffic stop was conducted on Seashore Highway and Drummond was taken into custody without incident. A canine scan was conducted of the vehicle and resulted in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

According to police, Drummond was found to be in possession 21 bags of heroin (0.147 grams) and 1.22 grams of crack cocaine. A search warrant was obtained for the Toyota, which led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a .40 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen

Drummond was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, receiving a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $29,500 secured bond.