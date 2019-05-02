PAWS for People, the Newark-based pet therapy organization, received two Blue Ribbon Awards at the Delaware Small Business Chamber’s annual meeting held April 11 at the DuPont Country Club.

DSBC president Bob Older presented Lynne Robinson, PAWS executive director, with the Judge’s Choice Awards for Best Nonprofit and Best Community Involvement.

This is not the first time PAWS for People received this recognition. In 2017, PAWS received the award for the Best Nonprofit and, in 2018, won the Judges and Peoples Choice Community Involvement Award and the Judges Choice Customer Service Award. The People’s Choice Awards were eliminated this year.