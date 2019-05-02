Open houses for the University of Delaware’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes are set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at the Fred Thomas Building, 520 Dupont Ave., Lewes; and from 1 to 3 p.m. May 8 at Wyoming Church, 216 Wyoming Mill Road, Dover.

Visitors can learn more about the programs; meet OLLI members, staff and instructors; and register for upcoming classes.

Summer classes are scheduled for June 3-28 in Lewes and July 8 through Aug. 1 in Dover. Summer classes also are offered at the OLLI program in Wilmington, July 9 through Aug. 1.

The University of Delaware’s lifelong learning programs are membership-based organizations structured as learning cooperatives for adults 50 and older to take and teach classes together with no grades, exams or educational prerequisites.

The summer sessions provide opportunities for members to participate in OLLI programs in an abbreviated semester for a nominal registration fee of $60. Prior OLLI membership is not a requirement for the summer session. Examples of this summer’s course offerings include “Delaware’s Role in the Civil War” and “Tree Identification and Classification” in Dover; “African American Literature and History” and “Marine Mammals and Sea Turtles of the Delaware Coast” in Lewes/Ocean View; and “How to Sell a House in 30 Days” in Wilmington.

Participation in UD’s OLLI programs totals nearly 4,000 members statewide. Across all locations, members participated in more than 900 classes offered in fall, spring and summer sessions over the past year.

For one $60 registration fee, members can sign up for unlimited courses at both locations. Pre-registration is available through May 17.

For more about summer classes at the Dover or Lewes OLLI, call 645-4111, email LLL-Lewes@udel.edu or visit olli.udel.edu/summer2019. For more about OLLI Wilmington, call 573-4417 or email LLL-wilm@udel.edu.

For more, visit olli.udel.edu.