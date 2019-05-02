48-year-old Christopher D. Morgan arrested

On Wednesday, May 1, the Delmar Police Department responded to Yorkshire Estates in reference to a domestic assault.

The victim sustained severe injuries to the face and head and was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland, for treatment.

The suspect, 48-year-old Christopher D. Morgan, of Delmar, was located inside the residence and taken into custody.

According to police, Morgan was suffering from self-inflicted injuries. He, too, was transported to PRMC for treatment and will be arraigned upon his release.

Morgan is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault with a weapon, first-degree assault, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment.