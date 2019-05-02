Miranda is adoptable at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus

Miranda is a sweet feline who had the world against her before she came into the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle Campus.

A good Samaritan brought Miranda to the BVSPCA after she was found on the side of the road, hit by a car. She was missing fur, had bruises and scrapes on her body and her jaw was swollen and tender to the touch.

Fortunately, Miranda's injuries were not life threatening, but the veterinarian determined she was about 12 years old, making her injuries all the more traumatic.

That was at the beginning of March, and Miranda has slowly made a full recovery.

Miranda spends her days lounging on her cat bed and hanging out with her other cat friends in the free roaming cat room. This senior is looking forward to putting her traumatic past behind her and making her golden years her best ever.

If you're able to give her a good home, visit her at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus.