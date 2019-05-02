Choose Central Delaware/Kent Economic Partnership announced its Celebration of Central Delaware in honor of Economic Development Week.

In its fourth year, National Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council in 2016 to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies.

The Kent Economic Partnership also launched its new economic development website — ChooseCentralDelaware.com — in honor of Economic Development Week. The website includes information on why a business should Choose Central Delaware as a place to locate, and for existing businesses to assist in their growth.

The Kent Economic Partnership chose a local company IMD4 Graphic Design, whose principals are Jim Suhre and Kate Greene, to create the new Choose Central Delaware logo. The logo includes an action word, “choose”; a location, “central”; and “Delaware.”

The website also highlights many of the state offerings such as incentives and loan programs which are relevant for businesses.

The mission of the Kent Economic Partnership is to spur economic development in Central Delaware. Using business attraction and retention programs, KEP efforts promote better employment opportunities for Central Delaware residents by being a premier economic engine. The Kent Economic Partnership will create a unified voice for the county and municipal governments and the private sector supporting economic development that creates and sustains a diverse business climate in central Delaware.