Delaware and Chimes Delaware have resolved billing anomalies related to Chimes’ billing procedures for its supported employment programs.

Chimes, which offers programs throughout Delaware that help individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities reach their full potential, reached an agreement with the Delaware Department of Justice to reconcile outstanding funds for services rendered. As part of the agreement, Chimes has agreed to return $4.5 million in Medicaid funds to the state.

The DOJ contended that Chimes’ billing for services provided in 2014, 2015 and 2016 to consumers participating in Chimes’ supported employment programs contained errors. In addition, the DOJ contended that Chimes incorrectly billed for certain Medicaid-funded transportation services. Chimes disputed that it was overpaid for services provided to Medicaid beneficiaries and contended that Delaware wrongfully withheld payments for services. The agreement that resolves the disputes is neither an admission of liability by Chimes nor a concession by the state that its claims were unfounded.

In addition to the billing reconciliation, Chimes worked with Delaware Division of Developmental Disabilities Services to institute a series of new internal controls and billing processes aimed at preventing further anomalies. DDDS and DOJ educated Chimes on Medicaid requirements relating to service documentation, transportation services and billing procedures.

DOJ Deputy Attorney General Shawn Martyniak, Investigator Thomas Abram and Senior Auditor Ellen Yates, along with DDDS Director Marie Nonnenmacher, led staff from their respective agencies during the course of the review.