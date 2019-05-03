Get ready for free comics and geeky madness

Mightier than “the snap” that wiped out half the universe in “Avengers: Infinity War,” Free Comic Book Day is upon us yet again.

If you’re a “newb” when it comes to FCBD, or if you’re a seasoned veteran with their free booty already carefully selected, here are five things you need to know about this fun, family-friendly annual event.

1. You get a free comic just for showing up.

That’s right – it’s that simple. Locate a participating retailer near you, find out what time their doors open on Saturday, May 4, and head on over. Available titles are from a select assortment of specialty comics made just for FCBD, so it’s not just any free comic in the store. Some retailers, like Captain Blue Hen Comics in Newark, offer additional free comics for students, cosplayers, and food bank donations, so check your local vendor’s website for more info.

2. It’s about much more than comics.

Since it first started back in 2001, FCBD has grown to become a celebration of all things pop culture and geek-related. Whether you’re into Doctor Who, 70s-era Japanese Manga comics, or obscure characters from any number of cult films, you’ll get your fanboy itch scratched at most FCBD events. You might even find a legion of Stormtroopers standing idly between the Chick-Fil-A mascot and a crew of Ghostbusters. Weirder things have happened.

3. The comics are for everyone.

No matter your taste or age, the titles available for FCBD offer something to satisfy discriminating readers. There are over 50 titles out there for 2019, but be advised – not every retailer may carry every title, so if you’re looking some something specific, check with them first. Comics are also on a first-come-first-served basis. This year, you’ll find titles based on everything from Robotech, to Catwoman, to Netflix smash hit “Stranger Things.” Check freecomicbookday.com for a complete list.

4. Finding a retailer is a click away.

Most area shops are holding some kind of event, whether it’s the all-day party at Capt. Blue Hen or The Comic Book Shop in Wilmington, or just the free giveaway at 2nd and Charles in Christiana. To find a retailer nearest to you, go to freecomicbookday.com/StoreLocator and put your zip code in the search box.

5. Support your retailers (if you can).

For most retailers, Free Comic Book Day isn’t about cashing in (retailers pay for the comics themselves and pass them on to customers for free); it’s about sharing and community and literacy and a host of other things. So even though the comics on Saturday, May 4, are free, take a look at what’s new on the rack, or find an old title you remember from childhood, and help keep the party rolling for another year.