44-year-old Tyrone Fassett arrested

The Georgetown Police Department has arrested a Laurel man in connection with a shooting.

On April 24, 2019 police responded to the parking lot of County Seats Apartments for reports of a shooting. A male victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Detectives determined that the suspect was sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when another male approached him and began to physically assault him. The suspect exited his vehicle and produced a handgun, which he then discharged, striking the victim in the foot. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Thursday, May 2, the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force took 44-year-old Tyrone Fassett, of Laurel, into custody at the Burton Village Apartment Complex in Rehoboth Beach. Fassett was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of a total $65,000 bond.