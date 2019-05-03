Incidents occurred in Milford and Millsboro

A Dover man charged with rape and a Lewes man charged with unlawful sexual contact have been sentenced.

On October 2, 2018, police began investigating a sexual assault allegation that occurred in the 800 block of Southeast Fourth Street in Milford. According to the Department of Justice, 31-year-old Kamau Graves told the victim he was looking for her boyfriend and asked to use the bathroom after learning he wasn’t there. Once inside, he allegedly took a knife from the kitchen, threatened the woman with it and raped her.

Graves was arrested on November 2, 2018, and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

In February, he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree rape and one count of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

A Superior Court judge recently sentenced Graves to 12 years in prison, during which time he must complete the Transitions sex offender program and the Key substance abuse program, followed by six years of probation. He must also register as a tier three sex offender and have no contact with the victim.

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, police were dispatched to Sea Wayne Lane in Millsboro for a report of sexual assault. Troopers made contact with the 9-year-old victim’s mother, who reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by her husband’s friend, 32-year-old Brandon T. Brennan.

According to the Department of Justice, Brennan had been sleeping at the residence because he was too intoxicated to drive home. He allegedly entered the bedroom in which the child was sleeping around 5 a.m. and touched them in an inappropriate manner. Brennan was found sleeping in his car in the driveway.

He was charged with three counts of felony unlawful sexual contact with a person under 13 years of age and later released on unsecured bond. In March, Brennan pleaded guilty to first-degree unlawful sexual contact.

A Superior Court judge recently sentenced him to one year in prison, followed by one year of home confinement and five years of probation. He must also register as a tier three sex offender and receive sex offender treatment, mental health treatment and substance abuse treatment.