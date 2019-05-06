The Milford Museum is offering several walking tours during the summer.

Local historian Dave Kenton will highlight the history of South Milford on the tour set for 10 a.m. May 25. Participants will gather at the Milford Museum, 121 S. Walnut St., and the tour will make stops at Henry Hudson's homesite, early shipyards owned by William Scribner, James H. Deputy, Carlisle & Revel, Lank & Black, Abbott and Vinyard, past the early Milford Ballpark and Fireman's Carnival grounds and around the Causey Mansion to the L.D. Caulk Company's original plant. The walk will conclude with a discussion of Milford's railway depot, lumber yards and mansions along Causey Avenue.

The North Milford Tour is scheduled for June 22. Participants will gather at 10 a.m. at the Milford Century Club, 18 N. Church St. Kenton will also lead this tour, which will provide general information about Milford's early history.

The North Milford tour will make stops at the Old Red Mill and peninsula site on the Riverwalk, Parson Thorne's home and cemetery, the early tannery district on Mill Street, Milford's first main street along Front Street, Joseph Oliver's homesite behind Walnut Street and early Milford merchant homes. The tour will finish with a walk along Walnut Street to discuss early stores and the Mispillion River wharves.

Tours will last about two hours. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring a bottle of water. Tours are $10, in advance or day-of, and reservations are required to the museum, 424-1080.