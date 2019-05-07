The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Watershed Stewardship invites photographers of all ages and skill levels to participate in this year’s Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest.

The contest aims to share the beauty of Delaware’s environment while acting as a reminder that everything that happens on land within the state’s watersheds directly affects what’s happening in the state’s waterways.

Contest judges will be looking for photographic images of Delaware’s waterways, landscapes, native plants and animals, and agricultural practices.

Entries must be submitted by June 2. Contest judges from within DNREC will choose entries that move on to the next stage of the contest — online public voting — which will determine the finalists and winners in each category. Photos by contest winners will be on display at the 2019 Delaware State Fair and voted on by fairgoers to determine the overall Best in Show. The first-place winners of each of five contest categories will receive a Delaware State Park pass for 2020. The first-, second- and third-place winners of each category will be recognized during the annual DNREC Awards ceremony on Governor’s Day at the Delaware State Fair and the Best in Show will be featured in Outdoor Delaware magazine.

To enter the Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest, participants should fill out the online submission form, which includes providing a description with the entrant’s name, phone number, address, email address, the location the image was taken, the category in which the photograph is being entered and, if submitting a photograph in the Native Wildlife or Native Plant category, the name of the species in the photograph. Images must be at least 1,650-by-2,100 pixels — but no larger than 10MB — in resolution, and the digital image must be submitted in JPEG or PNG format. Only photos that meet the criteria along with a completed form will be eligible.

Contestants may enter photographs in all or any of the five categories below, but photographers can only win one place per category. The photograph with the most votes will be the participant’s final submission for that category. A completed submission form must accompany each photograph entered.

The categories and criteria on submitting photos for them are:

— Natural landscapes of Delaware: Photographs of the scenic visible features of Delaware’s countryside or land.

— Waterscapes of Delaware: Photographs of any water bodies such as streams, rivers, lakes, creeks, estuaries, bay, ocean, etc.

— Native wildlife of Delaware: Entries in this category may only include photographs of native mammals, birds, fish, insects, reptiles and amphibians of Delaware. Photographs of domesticated animals are not eligible in this category. When submitting in this category, include the name of the species appearing in photo in the application form.

— Native plants of Delaware: Photographs of Delaware native plants in any setting. When submitting in this category, include the name of the species in the application form. No wildlife are permitted in this category; native plants only.

— Agriculture in Delaware: Photographs of the practice of farming, including but not limited to the cultivation of soil for growing crops and rearing animals for food, wool and other products.

Rules and submission form are available at bit.ly/2POhjnl.

For more, email dwpc@delaware.gov.