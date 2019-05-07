Lineup includes Little Feat vets

The Fortify Music Fest has moved to the summer and will be held beginning at noon Aug. 10 at Fort Dupont in Delaware City along the banks of the Delaware River.

Fortify Music Fest will feature original members of Little Feat headlining this year's concert. Taking a break from the 50th-anniversary tour of Little Feat, Paul Barrere, Fred Tackett and Kenny Gradney are joined by longtime drummer Gabe Ford and will be appearing as Funky Feat to make the 2019 Fortify Music Fest a day to remember.

Additional bands include up-and-coming local artists Susquehanna Floods and LoveBettie and acclaimed touring bands High Noon and Countdown to Ecstasy. Music was curated by Delaware’s Gable Music Ventures, creators of the Ladybug Festival.

In addition to the music, Fortify fans will have more than a dozen regional food trucks to choose from, along with the return of the Fortify Beer Garden featuring local craft beers from the Yards Brewery, Big Oyster and Blue Earl and a community stage featuring up-and-coming Delaware bands including The Quixote Project, Lights of the North and Willow Hill.

Tickets are $35; children 12 and younger are free.

For tickets and more, visit fortifyfest.com.