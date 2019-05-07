The Behavioral Health Consortium, under the direction of Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, unveiled the first phase of its public health communications campaign May 6 at The Christiana Mall.

The campaign aims to help Delawareans struggling with mental health challenges or addiction connect with resources and support services that can change, and save, their lives.

The campaign’s tactics include signage, posters and floor and bathroom clings at local businesses statewide — supermarkets, liquor stores, bars and restaurants — bus shelter cards, print ads, radio and Spotify spots, as well as social media ads. Mini “takeovers” — table tops and standees — will also be in malls across Delaware similar to those in The Christiana Mall.

These materials include the campaign’s message: “‘Mental health and addiction don’t discriminate. We have the resources to help.’ Support is available now for anyone struggling with mental health or addiction: Visit HelpIsHereDE.com. Call 800-652-2929 in New Castle County. Call 800-345-6785 in Kent and Sussex counties.”

In addition to these paid tactics, which will run through June 30, public relations and grassroots efforts include the securing of partnerships with local churches, homeless shelters, urgent care centers, emergency rooms, etc., to help disseminate campaign materials and generate additional awareness.

At the launch, Hall-Long introduced Delawareans to the campaign and encouraged citizens and individuals who know someone who is experiencing mental health challenges or addiction to help advance the mission of the consortium: to foster collaboration among individuals, family members, providers, advocates, governmental agencies, first responders and community members to develop measurable solutions that directly and positively impact behavioral health outcomes throughout Delaware.

Those in attendance also heard sharing of testimonials from Kim Lovett, of Burgess Beginnings, that illustrate firsthand the need for the campaign. This launch marks the kickoff of the integrated plan for action to address prevention, treatment, resilience and recovery of mental health in the Delaware.

The formation of the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium was first proposed by Gov. John Carney in his Action Plan for Delaware. The Consortium, created by the passage of Senate Bill 111 under the leadership of Hall-Long, Sen. Bryan Townsend and Rep. David Bentz, was formed to tackle Delaware’s challenging and complex challenges around addiction and mental health.

For more, visit helpisherede.com.