The Kent County Master Gardeners and the Delaware Cooperative Extension will host “Growing Together,” a family gardening event, from 9 a.m. to noon June 1 at Ulysses S. Washington Jr.

Cooperative Extension Center, Delaware State University, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

This free event is designed for parents and guardians and children ages 3-12 to explore the fun in gardening.

Registration is required to 857-6438 before May 20.