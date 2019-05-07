The Kent County Public, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover, will co-sponsor a free screening of the 2003 film “Under the Tuscan Sun” with the Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy, Caesar Rodney Lodge 2359, at 3 p.m. May 31.

The film is rated PG-13 and is based on the memoir of the same name. In it, a writer (Diane Lane) impulsively buys a villa in Tuscany to change her life.

This screening will be an opportunity to meet members of the club and find out more about them. There will be door prizes and giveaways. Seating is limited; first come, first served. The Friday Movie Matinee is intended for adult audiences.

For more, call 744-1919.