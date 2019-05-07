Town of Smyrna project will serve developments in New Castle County including the Duck Creek Business Campus

Construction is beginning on properties annexed years ago into Smyrna town limits north of Duck Creek in New Castle County.

One of the projects is the town’s new water tower on U.S. Route 13 just north of Parkview RV, across from the Smyrna Rest Area. Last week, crews cleared trees from the 1.61-acre site that the town acquired from the state in 2013.

“The water tower is being built to serve the growing needs of the community and the development that is occurring north of Duck Creek,” said Smyrna Town Manager Gary Stulir. “We anticipate the tower being completed in about two years.”

Plans haven’t been finalized for the size of the water tower, but Stulir estimated the capacity will be approximately 750,000 gallons.

Stulir said town representatives “have been in discussions with developers about both residential and commercial development north of Duck Creek.”

One of those projects is the Duck Creek Business Campus being built on about 220 acres on the east side of U.S. Route 13 between Paddock Road and Duck Creek, annexed several years ago into the town limits of Smyrna.

The town has already run the utilities to the site, including electric, water and sewer lines.

Property owner KRM Development has begun the site work, including construction of the entrances on northbound U.S. Route 13 just north of Duck Creek and on Paddock Road just east of U.S. Route 13.

The property is zoned “industrial office research park,” the same as the Smyrna Business Park on Wheatley’s Pond Road (Route 300).

“Our intent is to build a business campus,” said Bryan Matthews, vice president of KRM Development, based in Chestertown, Maryland.

The company already has two business parks, one in Chestertown and another by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Stevensville, Maryland.

“We buy land, build buildings, and we own them and lease them,” said Matthews. “That’s a little different. Most of the time the builder will build it but then sell it. We will be invested in this project for the long haul.”

At the Smyrna site, KRM is installing roads, storm water management systems, and water, sewer and electric utilities.

The next step will be the construction of a “spec” building that will accommodate office space and warehouse space for a potential business tenant.

“It’s going to be roughly 60,000 square feet,” Matthews said, “but if we get a tenant before we begin, we will build to suit.”

Matthews said his company has been working with the town and economic development committees on ideas to bring businesses and jobs to the site.

“Our business park by the Chesapeake Bay has a couple hundred businesses and a couple of thousand people working there, and we started 20 years ago with one building,” he said.

Matthews said company leaders thought the Smyrna site was attractive because of its location between Route 1 and Route 13 with the proximity to Dover and Middletown