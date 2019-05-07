Suspects got away with cash, two handguns, a surveillance system and a house pet

Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred earlier in Seaford early this morning.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 7, around 2 a.m. Troopers responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Garden Lane for a report of a home invasion. The entire residence had been ransacked.

During this incident, there were four residents in the house, ranging from ages 10 to 59. It was reported that three suspects entered the residence armed with handguns. One of the victims, a 36-year-old male, was assaulted by one of the suspects. He sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. The other three victims were not injured.

The suspects obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, two handguns, a surveillance system and a house pet prior to fleeing the scene.

The suspects were described as black males armed with handguns, wearing dark clothing and face masks and ranging from 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Detective McCabe at 302-752-3798. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.