National pet retailer Pet Valu will host its sixth annual “Come Clean for Cancer” fundraiser, donating proceeds collected from its $10 self-serve dog-wash stations on May 11-12 at more than 300 store locations nationwide to the Animal Cancer Foundation.

About 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs and cats annually, according to the ACF, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for cancer in pets and people.

This annual “Come Clean for Cancer” fundraiser has raised more than $165,000 since its inception in 2014. In 2018, the pet retailer raised more than $60,000 for ACF. Proceeds from the self-serve dog wash stations May 11-12 at all participating Pet Valu stores will be donated to ACF to help them continue their mission of finding a cure for cancer.

Pet Valu’s self-serve dog-wash stations come with all the supplies and amenities needed including shampoo, towel service, aprons, treats, professional high-velocity dryers and an elevated tub with easy access steps. Dog-wash stations are open during store hours and cost $10.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pet Valu is located at 604 Plaza Drive, Newark; 116 E. Glenwood Ave., Smyrna; 6 College Park Lane, Georgetown; 374 Walmart Drive, Camden; 160 Lantana Drive, Hockessin; Greenville Center, 3801 Kennett Pike, Suite A100, Greenville; 55 Greentree Drive, Dover; and 38661 Sussex Highway, Suite 3, Delmar.

To find a nearby location, visit us.petvalu.com.