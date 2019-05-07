The Kent County Public Library will offer its Arts in the Park series r beginning with a performance by Philadelphia-based Latin party band Di Tierra Caliente at 6:30 p.m. May 22 at Brecknock County Park, 80 Old Camden Road, Camden.

Di Tierra Caliente fuses catchy melodies with Latin, Caribbean and Brazilian rhythms. CDs will be available for purchase before and after the performance.

Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic basket and bring blankets or lawn chairs for free, family-friendly music all summer. The Summer Arts in the Park series is sponsored by the Kent County Levy Court, the Friends of Kent County Public Library and the Delaware Division of the Arts.

In case of inclement weather or if the temperature and/or heat index exceeds 95 degrees Fahrehnheit, the performance will be moved inside to the Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover. The status of events will be available at facebook.com/KCPLibrary or by phone, 744-1919, after 4 p.m.