The Take Two Drama Club of Sussex Central High School will present "You’re Not Ready: The 2019 Comedy Club,” an original sketch comedy and improv show written by students and directed by SCHS seniors Braeden Swain and Ariana Novak, at 7 p.m. May 15 at the SCHS Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $7 seniors, students and military. Concessions will be available at a separate cost. Tickets are available at the door; doors open at 6 p.m.

The Take Two Drama Club is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports the production of plays and musicals for the students of Sussex Central High School and the surrounding communities. Ticket proceeds go back into the production of future shows and to supporting the students of Sussex Central High School in studying and creating theatre.

Those interested in making a donation should email david.warick@irsd.k12.de.us.