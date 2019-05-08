According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 60,000 cases of tick-borne disease were reported nationally in 2018. May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

Spring and summer mean tick season.

While nothing official has been released, many people have reported encountering numerous ticks early in the season.

According to Jennifer Brestel of the Division of Health and Social Services, it’s hard to say whether 2019 is going to be worse than usual or not.

Delaware is among the top 10 states with the highest incidence of Lyme disease in the United States, according to the DHSS website.

“We always want the community to be aware of their risk of tick bites and Lyme disease, especially when people start spending more time outdoors in the warmer months,” Brestel said. “It is especially important to be vigilant this time of year, because it is when tick nymphs are the most active.”

Brestel said nymphs are small and can often be hard to detect on your skin.

“That’s why it’s important to take active steps to prevent tick bites such as using tick repellents, showering after spending time outdoors and checking for ticks on yourself, your children and pets,” she said.

Click here for full information on Lyme disease tracking at the Centers for Disease Control.

The Lyme bacterium, Borrelia burgdorferi, is transmitted to animals and humans through the bite of an infected blacklegged or deer tick.

Ticks (including species other than the blacklegged or deer tick) can also transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis and anaplasmosis.

Lyme disease is the most common with about 20,000 new cases each year.



