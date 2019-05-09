Sabrina struggling at shelter

Poor Sabrina's owner of 12 years passed away and now she finds herself at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus. The gorgeous, long-haired calico is very clearly missing her person. The owner's family reported that she is a loving, social and playful cat, but she is struggling to adjust to living in a shelter after being so loved for so many years. Although Sabrina is scared, she's been nothing but sweet to all the people she's met, and has found comfort in her new feline friends in the community cat room. She has also lived with dogs. The BVSPCA is heartbroken for Sabrina. If you have room in your home and heart for her, stop by the New Castle campus for a visit.