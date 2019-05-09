27-year-old Cameron Connelly, of Harbeson, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Harbeson man after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Laurel home and assaulted her husband.

The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, when troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 28000 block of Seaford Road for a burglary.

One of the residents told police that her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Cameron Connelly, had forced entry into the home while wearing a bandana over his face. He startled the victim in the kitchen but then pulled down the bandana to identify himself.

The victim called for her husband, who ran downstairs and confronted Connelly. A brief struggle ensued between the two, during which the male victim sustained minor injuries. Connelly was able to flee the residence after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was apprehended a short distance from the residence without incident and charged with second-degree burglary, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, third-degree assault, theft and disorderly conduct. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,600 secured bond.