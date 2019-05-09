The driver, a 24-year-old male, has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that occurred earlier this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:16 a.m., when a 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Handy Road south of Dickerson Road. Police say that, due to unsafe speed, the operator failed to maintain the travel lane and drove off the west edge of the roadway, striking a large standing tree.

The operator and sole occupant, a 24-year-old male of Millsboro was not properly restrained. He was transported to Beebe Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

.