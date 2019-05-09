36-year-old James West, of Dover, and 38-year-old Samoyed Alston, of Laurel charged

A multi-agency investigation has led to the arrest of two suspects wanted in connection with multiple robberies in the western Sussex County area.

The investigation began in mid-December 2018, when troopers investigated a robbery that occurred at the Oasis Travel Plaza in Laurel. Subsequent to this incident, it was learned that five other robberies were reported to various police departments in which similar suspect descriptions were provided.

The Laurel Police Department identified two suspects, 36-year-old James West, of Dover, and 38-year-old Samoyed Alston, of Laurel. On Wednesday, May 8, the Laurel Police Department apprehended West at the Carvel Gardens apartments without incident.

A search warrant was obtained for an apartment in Carvel Gardens, where police found a black BB gun that was displayed by West during the robberies, along with other items linking him to the crimes.

It was learned that West was also residing at a second residence in the unit block of Forest Creek Drive in Dover. Another search warrant was obtained, and additional items linking him to the crimes were located and collected.

Alston was on active probation. He was taken into custody without incidence at his residence on Saint George Road in Laurel, where two parked vehicles that were utilized in the robberies were also found.

West was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery, six counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, nine counts of aggravated menacing, six counts of wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, six counts of second-degree conspiracy and three counts of terroristic threatening. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $189,000 cash-only bond.

Alston was charged with six counts of first-degree robbery and six counts of second-degree conspiracy. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $86,000 cash-only bond.

Maryland State Police charges are pending.