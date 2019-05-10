Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced that the ninth annual Delaware Fishing Photo Contest is open for residents submitting the best fishing photos they have taken throughout the state.

The theme of this year’s contest, “Get Out and Fish DE,” makes a “casting call” for photographs taken on Delaware waters and submitted for the annual competition.

The winning photograph for this year’s contest will be featured on the cover of the 2020 Delaware Fishing Guide, with the top five photographs presented inside the guide.

The contest is open to Delaware residents, with a maximum of three entries per person. Photographs are only accepted digitally at the Fish & Wildlife photo contest page, de.gov/fwphotos. Entries are being accepted through Monday, Sept. 30.

A judging panel comprised of DNREC staff will be looking for technically-suitable, well-composed photos that best portray the contest theme “Get Out and Fish DE.” To be eligible, photographs must have been taken in Delaware and depict persons involved in lawful fishing activities.

Complete contest rules and information, entry forms and instructions for uploading entries can be found at bit.ly/2HjtDrB.

For more, call 739-9910 or email jennifer.childears@delaware.gov.