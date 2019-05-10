The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that its contractor, A-Del Construction, will begin work for the Road A/Route 7 Improvements Project.

For this project, the contractor submitted a bid of $7,999,466.30.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13-16, the right lane on Road A will be closed from the bridge over Route 1/Route 7 to Center Boulevard for the placement of the temporary barrier wall and attenuators.

In addition, the right-turn lane onto Ramp S will be closed. There will be minor lane reconfigurations for this project.

After the installation of the barrier wall and attenuators, daytime work will occur behind the barrier wall. Motorists should anticipate periodic nighttime lane closures and detours. A traffic alert will be published when these closures will occur.

This bridge widening project will increase the capacity along Road A from the Center Boulevard intersection to the old Route 7 intersection. The project includes increasing capacity on the Road A bridge and adjacent roadway as well as modifications to the various intersections along Road A from the Center Boulevard Intersection to old Route 7. Accommodations for pedestrians and bicycles will also be included for the project. The construction is anticipated to be complete in April 2021.