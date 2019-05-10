Fourteen Smyrna High School seniors have been elected as 2019 Prom Court representatives.
They include:
Queen candidates -- Lauren Iglio, Sara Miller, Bari Phillips, Ashley Rodriguez, Madison Steele Shaw, Camaryn Timblin and Madeline Wilbur;
King candidates -- Bradley Beamer, Anthony Buscemi, Jason Kaiser, Matt Miller, Nick Natarcola, Ron Jackson and Emon Roberts.
The 2019 Smyrna High School Prom will feature a “Roaring Twenties” theme Saturday, May 11 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, featuring the grand march, dinner, dancing and the announcement of the Prom King and Queen.