Fourteen Smyrna High School seniors have been elected as 2019 Prom Court representatives.

Fourteen Smyrna High School seniors have been elected as 2019 Prom Court representatives.

They include:

Queen candidates -- Lauren Iglio, Sara Miller, Bari Phillips, Ashley Rodriguez, Madison Steele Shaw, Camaryn Timblin and Madeline Wilbur;

King candidates -- Bradley Beamer, Anthony Buscemi, Jason Kaiser, Matt Miller, Nick Natarcola, Ron Jackson and Emon Roberts.

The 2019 Smyrna High School Prom will feature a “Roaring Twenties” theme Saturday, May 11 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover, featuring the grand march, dinner, dancing and the announcement of the Prom King and Queen.