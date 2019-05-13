Drip Café, Lantana Square, Hockessin, is hosting a fundraising event in support of the Hockessin Fourth of July celebration on Wednesday, May 15, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The cocktail party will feature beer and wine compliments of Two Stones Pub Brewing, hors d'oeuvres provided by Drip Cafe, and live jazz from Tony Cimorosi and friends.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at dripcafede.ticketleap.com.

You can also follow the event on Facebook facebook.com/events/1778725695607416/. Social media users are invited to share the event to help spread the news.

A raffle for a “Hockessin Sampler” gift basket to further fundraising efforts will also be held during the cocktail party.

If you are interested in volunteering or helping with fundraising for the annual event, email Drip Café owner Greg Vogeley at greg@dripcafede.com or mike@hockessin4thofjuly.org.

Drip Café is located at 144 Lantana Drive, Hockessin.