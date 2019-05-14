Board elections were held Tuesday in three Kent County school districts

Voters in three Kent County school districts returned one incumbent to office and elected two new members in school board elections held Tuesday.

In the Capital School District, unofficial results released by the Kent County Department of Elections showed incumbent John C. Martin Jr. easily beat out challenger Dewitt Peterkin III. Martin received 233 of 255 votes, or 91.4 percent, with Peterkin tallying 22, or 8.6 percent.

In the Lake Forest district, Sarah Starkey received 417 of 602 votes, with Wendy Omans obtaining 165 votes and Kimberly L. Hurd receiving 20. Starkey had 69.3 percent of the votes tallied, with Omans coming in second with 27.4 percent and Hurd with 3.3 percent.

The results in the Caesar Rodney School District were much closer, as voters elected former teacher Joyce S. Denman to office with 414 votes out of 925 cast or 44.8 percent of the total. William C. Victory Sr. received 354, or 38.2 percent, while David Buckson tallied 157 or 17 percent.

The election was the first field test of Delaware’s new voting system, and Doris Young, director of the Kent County Department of Elections said everything seemed to go smoothly, with no problems reported by poll workers or by the voting public.