Delaware State Police found more than 400 bags of heroin and a stolen gun after pulling over a driver for speeding on U.S. Route 13 near Smyrna Tuesday.

At about 11:11 p.m., a trooper pulled over the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu for traveling above the posted speed limit on northbound Route 13, north of Route 42, between Cheswold and Smyrna.

When the trooper was talking to the driver, Wayne Roane, 19, of New Castle, the trooper detected an odor of marijuana.

Roane confirmed that he had marijuana in the vehicle and proceeded to turn over a plastic bag containing marijuana to the trooper.

During a records check, the trooper saw that Roane’s license was suspended and the vehicle’s registration was expired.

A search of the vehicle was conducted.

The trooper found 453 bags of heroin, about 3.171 grams, and a loaded handgun that was found to be reported stolen.

Roane was taken into custody and taken to Troop 9 where he was charged with:

•possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;

•possession of a controlled substance in a tier-3 quantity;

•possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance with an aggravating factor;

•carrying a concealed deadly weapon;

•possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited from having one;

•possession of marijuana;

•driving while his license was suspended and other traffic-related offenses.

Roane was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $16,350 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.