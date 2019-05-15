One hospitalized for smoke inhalation

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that an apartment building fire in Milford was accidental.

The Carlisle Fire Company was called to Mispillion Apartments, off of the 1000 block of South Walnut Street, shortly before 3 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke pouring out of a second floor apartment.

A 30-year-old female was transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus, suffering from smoke inhalation. She is in good condition and is expected to be released.

State fire marshal deputies were called to the scene to investigate the fire’s origin and cause. The fire began on the stovetop when grease was left heating on the stove without supervision. The grease erupted into flames and burned out the kitchen.

Fire damage was estimated at $2,500. The apartment’s smoke alarm activated, as did the building’s fire alarm system when the fire alarm pull station was activated.