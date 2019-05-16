Some fun First State events to dive into this weekend.

1. There’s two sides to every story, and one is told in reverse order in the musical “The Last Five Years.”

The musical explores the five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress.

Cathy’s story is told in reverse-chronological order (beginning the show at the end of the marriage) and Jamie’s is told in chronological order (starting after the couple have first met).

Except for a wedding song, the characters don’t interact directly in the show.

“The Last Five Years” will hit the stage at the Patchwork Playhouse, 140 Roosevelt Ave., Dover at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday. COST $10 to $20. INFO kctg.org or 674-3568.

2. Chris Robinson Brotherhood wants to heat up your weekend with the “Servants of the Sun” tour.

A combination of psychedelic and folk, CBR emerged in 2011 by playing close to 50 shows over nine weeks in California, before leaving the Golden State or officially releasing music.

Their introduction on the national stage came in 2012 when they released two acclaimed full-length albums within a few months of each other.

The band will drop a new album June 14, the namesake of their tour.

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, with opener The Texas Gentlemen, will excite at The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday. COST $26 to $151. INFO thequeenwilmington.com or (202) 730-3331.

3. A minor character from a short story by a Southern Gothic novelist has inspired singer-songwriter Adam Trice’s alias, Red Sammy.

Hailing from Maryland, Red Sammy performs with a rotating cast of musicians ranging from a rock band to a four-piece string ensemble.

He delivers a songwriting style that blends rock, folk, country and blues with thoughtful and deeply emotional words that highlight a poetic sensibility.

The name Red Sammy is taken from a minor character, Red Sammy Butts, in writer Flannery O’Connor’s short story, “A Good Man is Hard to Find” (1955).

Red Sammy will paint the town in his hue with a concert at Bethany Blues, 18385 Coastal Highway, Lewes at

8:30 p.m., Saturday. COST free. INFO Bethanyblues.com or 644-2500.