Available May 31 - June 3

The City of Milford is offering a free bulk trash drop-off event from Friday, May 31 at 6 p.m. through Monday, June 3 at 6 a.m.

Collection containers are available in five locations:

City of Milford Public Works Facility (180 Vickers Drive) Milford Armory (604 N Walnut St) First Evangelical Haitian Church/True Deliverance Church (429 N Church St) Riverwalk Parking Lot (S Washington St across from Library) Overhead Door Company of DelMar (603 Marshall St)

Items accepted include regular household trash, furniture, bulky items, etc. Prohibited items include paint, appliances, hazardous chemicals, tires, brush, and yard waste.

This event has been made possible through the donation of services by Republic Services and the Community Clean Up Initiative Program, sponsored by Representative Bryan Shupe.