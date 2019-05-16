Maxine is searching for a home

Maxine came to Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus in August 2018. She has a playful demeanor, but spending almost 280 days in a shelter has really started to get her down. Maxine is an active, smiley girl who loves going on runs and adventures. She has participated in playgroups, where her active side really comes out. Maxine would need to meet any canine friends before going home with them, as she needs to find a good match for her rough and rowdy play style. This girl has lots of love to give, and she can't wait to get out of the shelter environment so she can really shine. If you're interested in adopting Maxine, visit the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.