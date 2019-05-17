This weekend, Swimmer dives in.

1. Lewes seeing Red

A minor character from a short story by a Southern gothic novelist has inspired singer-songwriter Adam Trice’s alias, Red Sammy.

Hailing from Maryland, Red Sammy performs with a rotating cast of musicians ranging from a rock band to a four-piece string ensemble.

He delivers a unique songwriting style that blends rock, folk, country and blues with thoughtful and deeply emotional words that highlight a poetic sensibility.



The name Red Sammy is taken from a minor character, Red Sammy Butts, in writer Flannery O’Connor’s short story, “A Good Man is Hard to Find” (1955).

Red Sammy will paint the town in his hue with a concert at 8:30 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

644-2500

ADDRESS

Bethany Blues

18385 Coastal Highway, Lewes

WEBSITE

bethanyblues.com

2. Neck-deep with Swimmer

Swimmer isn’t a band Aqua Man created, though that’d be sweet.

The group is an experimental rock-fusion quintet from Vermont. Their music fuses the band's roots in rock, funk, jazz and electronica to create a powerful sound.

Swimmer will make a splash on stage at 10 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

226-BREW

ADDRESS

Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats

320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

WEBSITE

dogfish.com

3. New ensemble visits Milton

Serafin Ensemble will make their debut performance in Milton, featuring splendid veteran musicians.

The concert will include artists Kate Ransom (Wilmington), Amos Fayette (Milford), Luke Fleming (New York City) and Charae Krueger (Atlanta, Georgia).

The new Serafin Ensemble evolved from the former Serafin String Quartet and is a group of internationally acclaimed performing artists (string, wind, piano and vocalists) devoted to concerts of collaborative chamber music.



The program includes Haydn Duo in D Major for violin and viola, Gaspar Cassado Preludio-Fantasia (A Zarabanda) for solo cello, Max Reger Sonata for solo viola, Lipinski "Caprice" Op. 29, No. 3 for solo violin, and Beethoven String Quartet in C Minor, Op. 18, No. 4.

IF YOU GO

684-3038

ADDRESS

Milton Theatre

110 Union St., Milton

WEBSITE

miltontheatre.com