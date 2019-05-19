DE-Feet Breast cancer 5K at Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth this morning.

Today is Sunday, May 19, 2019, the 139th day of the year.

Today’s weather:

Sunny, hot and humid today with a high of 87. Low 69.

From our calendar

The 19th annual DE-Feet Breast Cancer 5K takes place beginning at 7 a.m. at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach, 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive, Rehoboth Beach. The run/walk is a fun and spirited event for all ages. It’s truly a great event for the entire family! Participants can choose to take part in a timed 5K run, a 5K walk, or a 1-mile fun walk, all of which are on the Breakwater Junction Trail. The event features an after-party tent, with food, music, drinks, and awards. The event is rain or shine! • 7:00am- Registration opens • 8:00 am- Pre-race activities and announcements • 8:30 am- 5k Run/Walk start • 8:35 am- 1 Mile Fun Walk start • Post-race after party for participants

Visit our online community calendar at: https://www.doverpost.com/thingstodo or go to our homepage at www.doverpost.com and click on “calendar” from the menu bar for more area happenings.

A special day:

Today is May Ray Day, a day that aims to celebrate the rebirth that comes with spring. Plant and flowers are blooming, the sun is shining and, if you haven’t already, you can shed the gloom of winter as you prepare for a bountiful summer.

Morning chuckle:

Attire: something that goes on a wheel.