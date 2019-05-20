The Delaware Department of Transportation is suspending construction-related lane closures at 12:01 a.m. May 23 until 12:01 a.m. May 28 for the Memorial Day holiday.

Ongoing sustained lane shifts and/or lane closures may be in effect in certain areas. Motorists should exercise caution as heavy holiday traffic is anticipated. Emergency lane and/or shoulder closures may occur at any time on the interstate and state routes.

Motorists are advised that the Circle in Georgetown will be closed to traffic from 1 to 3 p.m. May 26 to honor veterans for Memorial Day.

For the safety of runners/walkers, the right lane will be closed on Route 1 southbound in Dewey from Dickinson Street to New Road from 7:15 to 8 a.m. May 27. For further information of the 17th Highway One Company 5k in memory of Doug White, visit races2run.com.

