21-year-old Michelle Villa, of Wilmington, charged

Rehoboth Beach police arrested a Wilmington woman following a fight outside the Purple Parrot bar.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, officers responded to the Purple Parrot, on Rehoboth Avenue, for a report of a fight in progress. Police reportedly observed 21-year-old Michelle Villa actively fighting and tried to place her in handcuffs, but Villa pulled away. Eventually, Villa was cuffed and positioned on the ground.

While attempting to take another person who was involved in the fight into custody, an officer noticed that Villa had freed her hand from one of the handcuffs and was again attempting to flee. The officer was able to stop Villa and further detain her until another officer arrived. While taking Villa into custody, the officer suffered a laceration to his leg.

According to police, during the incident, Villa assaulted three individuals, two of which suffered minor injuries. Villa herself suffered minor injuries, as well.

Villa was charged with felony second-degree assault resulting in injury to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and several misdemeanors. She was committed to Sussex Correction Institution in default of $14,200 secured bail.