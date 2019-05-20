After a few months of technical delays, Pike Creek’s newest restaurant opened with a bang last weekend.

Located at the 30,000-square-foot mixed use Linden Hill Station, Chuck Lager’s American Tavern opened its doors with a celebration manned by co-founder Fabio Viviani, of “Top Chef” fame.

Originally from Florence, Italy, Viviani rose to national fame in 2008 as a contestant on the fifth season of "Top Chef,” returning for additional seasons as a fan favorite.

Viviani first discussed opening the new American-fare eatery two years ago: delays in permitting, however, pushed back the grand opening twice.

Viviani, who was on hand for a special preview Friday night, said that the culinary theme of the new restaurant was “all me,” while the rest was developed with his partners, Craig and Michael Colby.

“The menu, the marketing – it’s a real collaboration,” Viviani said. “They’re veterans in the hospitality [industry].”

In describing his new venue, Viviani said it was based around classic American fare.

“Think about if a nice sports bar had a baby with a classic American restaurant, with a little bit of a world influence,” Viviani said. “We have some dishes that are not necessarily American, and that’s kind of what we were looking to do.”

Viviani said the food selection represents a huge selection of dishes that was slowly scaled down to what he described as “cravers” – dishes people recognize and enjoy.

“I have my favorites, but it comes down to taste,” he said of picking a favorite. “The wings are to die for, and the lasagna is grandma’s recipe.”

Viviani said he’s glad to be back in Delaware, having spent a week out of each year in Rehoboth with family in the past.

“When the partners said, ‘Hey, let’s open up there,’ I was very happy to do so,” Viviani said.

The new restaurant is one of several businesses now open at the ambitious Linden Hill Station, adjacent to Goldey Beacom College on Limestone Road.

Designed to be a self-enclosed community with business and residential space available, Linden Hill has attracted a number of businesses, including a second restaurant (1,000 Degrees Pizza), a hair and nail salon, and a kitchen and bathroom appliance store.

Linden Hill is located at 4500 New Linden Hill Rd. in Pike Creek.