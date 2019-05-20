The victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries

Troopers with the Delaware State Police are investigating a weekend shooting near Magnolia

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident took place at about 10:46 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Arriving on the scene, officers found a 38-year-old man in the kitchen area of a home in the 500 block of Millchop Lane suffering from a gunshot wound.

Troopers learned the bullet had penetrated the kitchen wall and a cabinet before hitting the victim. They also discovered several bullet holes on the east side of the home.

At least three black men were seen in a dark-colored vehicle leaving the area, Jaffe said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. At least seven other family members were in the home at the time, but there were no additional injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Troop 3, Major Crimes Unit, Detective Ford at (302)698-8569.

Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, via the Internet at delawarecrimstoppers.com; a cash reward up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest. In addition, information may be provided by sending a text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting the message with the keyword “DSP.”