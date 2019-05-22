DART First State services, fixed route and paratransit, will not operate May 27, Memorial Day, with the exception of the Beach Bus services, its related paratransit service and the Route 305-Beach Connection.

The Beach Bus services operate frequent buses on seven routes serving the Lewes Park & Ride, Rehoboth Beach and the Boardwalk, Lewes, Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, Ocean City, Maryland, Millsboro and Georgetown. The service operates seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. with more frequency than ever before. Buses are air-conditioned, ADA-accessible and equipped with bike racks. The fare is $2 per trip; Daily Pass is $4.20; seven-day pass is $18; and 30-day pass is $65.

DART offers two Park & Rides in the beach area. Lewes Transit Center on Route 1, near Five Points and Route 9, offers free parking, and the bus fare is paid upon boarding. Rehoboth Park & Ride is located on Shuttle Road, off of Route 1, north of Rehoboth Avenue. The parking fee is $10 per vehicle and includes up to four free daily passes

DART's 305 Beach Connection starts on May 25, providing a relaxing ride from Wilmington to Lewes Transit Center and Rehoboth Park & Ride on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Sept. 2. The fares are the same as listed above per zone. The one-way cash fare is $10 from Wilmington, $8 from Middletown and $6 from Dover. Riders are encouraged to buy an anywhere pass for $12.60, which can also be used on all Beach Bus services, once at either of the Park & Rides.

SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate its Sunday schedule on Memorial Day. See Schedule at bit.ly/2VSVGZ5.

For more, visit dartfirststate.com.