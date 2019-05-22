Reily Brown's students got to show off their leadership skills in a special presentation

Students at the Caesar Rodney School District’s W. Reily Brown Elementary School held their Leader in Me Day Friday, May 17.

Leader in Me is a day for students to showcase leadership skills they have developed throughout the year. Students learn how to Be Proactive, Begin with the End in Mind and Put First Things First by tracking their own academic data and setting goals, and they learn how to Synergize, and Sharpen the Saw by joining in one of many afterschool clubs.