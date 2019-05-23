At 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service office in Mt. Holly, New Jersey issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all three counties in Delaware until 8 p.m.

"Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds," according to the National Weather Service's website.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 9 p.m.