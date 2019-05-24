Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, and Congressman Frank Pallone Jr., D-New Jersey, sent a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

The letter requested information, briefing materials and analyses related to EPA’s public defense of its proposed rollback of public health regulations limiting emissions from cars and trucks. The letter seeks this information in light of numerous comments from Wheeler, including statements made to Congress, that contradict data presented to him by EPA’s own experts.

In the letter, Carper and Pallone highlight legal and technical deficiencies with the EPA’s proposed rollback, point out a number of statements Wheeler made to Congress that contradicted EPA career experts and request briefing materials prepared for EPA political officials. Noting that the only discernable purpose for the proposed rollback is to increase the profits of the oil industry, Carper and Pallone also requested documents that would shed light on the outside influences that helped inform Wheeler’s position on the rollback.

Full text of the letter can be accessed at bit.ly/2W2owXd.