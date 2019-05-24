HAC membership no longer required for program participation

On June 1, the Hockessin Athletic Club’s School of Dance will officially become Stage Stars Dance and Acro.

The news of the name change was shared with HAC members and staff in April, during a a star-studded performance from school’s company dancers, according to a press release from marketing director Lisa Moore.

“Stage Stars is not just a studio for the serious dancer, but a studio for every one of all ages and levels,” the release states. “Their goal is for every child to enjoy the love and discipline of dance and [acrobatics].”

Dance director Angie Craft, who’s been running the program at HAC for 12 years, led the efforts and announced the change with support from New Castle County Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick, District 3, by her side for support.

Craft said Stage Stars is not just another “rec” program you’d find in a gym.

“The talent and passion you find in these studios deserves a name that is reflective of our hard work, dedication, and accomplishments,” Craft said.

The studio for the award-winning company dance teams recently received a “studio excellence award.”

According to the release, with the name change comes another big change for Hockessin Athletic Club and the dance program – for the first time, HAC Is no longer requiring membership to the club in order to participate in the Dance program.

“It’s an exciting change,” Craft said. “I think there’s the potential to enhance the lives of a lot of children with the change. There are obviously a lot of benefits to being a member of the club and members will still receive priority registration and other perks.”

For more information on the program or how to get involved with the club, contact 302-235-7843.