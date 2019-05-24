Delaware’s Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long will serve as the commencement speaker at First State Military Academy’s first four-year graduation class at 6 p.m. May 30 at the Clayton campus, 355 W. Duck Creek Road.

Hall-Long will preside over the graduation of 90 students, the first class to complete all four years at FSMA, which opened to students in August 2015.

Hall-Long, who was sworn in as Delaware’s 26th lieutenant governor in January 2017, will confer high school diplomas on the class of 2019 that includes 68% graduates pursuing post-secondary education, 28% joining the military and 4% entering the workforce.