The Town of Smyrna has started a project that will close portions of South Main Street until January 2020.

“The purpose of the project is to replace aging water and sewer infrastructure,” said Smyrna Town Manager Gary Stulir. “While we undergo that process, we are going to be burying the utility lines and installing brick sidewalks.”

The process of burying utility lines is a continuation of the plan the town started about 10 years ago on Main Street, from Commerce to South streets. The plan also includes antique-looking streetlights similar to those between Commerce and South streets.

To finance the project, the town received two loans from the state, one for drinking water projects for $1,692,100 from the Delaware Drinking Water Revolving Fund and the other for sewer projects for $1,705,275 at an interest rate of 2% for 20 years, Stulir said.

Now, South Main Street is closed from Lake Drive to Mill Street. As the work progresses, different sections of South Main Street will be closed temporarily; however, Mill Street will be closed the entire time.

Stulir said the plan is for daytime construction from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., during construction from Mill Street to Chestnut Street.

Then when the project moves to the area from Chestnut Street to South Street, there will be night work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The town has started a project “hotline” to respond to any questions or concerns at (302) 318-1138.